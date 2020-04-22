|
Lew Edward Clemons, 86, widower of Betty Sue Hisle Clemons, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Owen County, Kentucky on December 7, 1933 to William Thomas and Ila Shelton Clemons. Lew was a member of Minorsville Christian Church, and a retired state employee. He enjoyed mowing and cutting wood, and liked being outdoors, and especially spending time with family and friends. He is survived by sons, Jerry Clemons of Lexington, Kentucky and Gary (Heather) Clemons of Indiana; daughter, Sherry Ann (Donnie) Hopkins of Minorsville, Kentucky; 5 grandchildren; and sister, Polly (Buzz) Wise of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Lew was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Clemons, Alfred Stanley Clemons, and sister, Marie Warfield. Due to the current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 22, 2020