died on October 20, 2019 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Bohannon Hoffman. Born in Georgetown on July 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Artie Wilson Hoffman and late Porter Hoffman. Lew graduated from Garth High School in 1955 and attended Georgetown College. He retired from IBM after 34 years, having served in various management positions during that time. Lew was a lifelong active member of the First Presbyterian Church. He is recognized as being the longest continuing member of the church, serving as deacon before being ordained as an elder. As part of his church work, he and other members started the Georgetown Child Development Center. In operation since 1972, this was the first public daycare in Georgetown. Lew was always an active volunteer but in retirement, he was able to focus full time on giving back to a community he loved. He served two terms on the Scott County Board of Education, as a member and also as chair, and was instrumental in the establishment of Scott County’s preschool program. Lew was appointed to the Scott County Parks and Recreation board for two terms and served as chair. Lew worked with the Amen House regularly and was recognized for his 25+ years of volunteer efforts. Lew was in charge of the Meals on Wheels program for 24 years. He served on the board of Scott County United Way, the Cardome Center Board, and Child Development Board as well as working with Habitat for Humanity. His wide range of activities prompted him to receive the Jim Reid Community Service award given by the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce and to be inducted into the first class of Scott County Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community. Lew loved people and was friendly, kind, and accepting of all. He was a compassionate caregiver to his family and described by friends as a “gentle”man. Lew was unassuming and did not seek recognition but only wanted to serve others. Besides his wife, he is survived by daughters Leslie (Steve) Spears, Tracie Hoffman, and Bo (Brad) Vickers; grandchildren Charles, Blake, Clay, Braden, Bailey, and Parrish; his brother John T.; sisters-in law Shirley Hoffman and Kay Vincent; half-brothers Charlie, Wyatt, and Jamie; half-sister Kathleen; stepmother Carrie as well as many nieces and nephews; double first cousins Garry and Danny and a special cousin, Frank Huffman. Lew was preceded in death by brothers Joe and Ron and sisters Allice Nunnelley McMenema and Alberta Conway. The family wants to extend special thanks to Kathy Jones Hoffman, Connie Harrison, and caregivers Agnes Spencer, Whitney Adkins, and Jennifer Roblin Taylor. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 2 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 317 East Main Street, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amen House Building Fund, 310 East Main Street, Georgetown or honor his memory by planting a tree.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 31, 2019