Lewis Michael

Michael Lewis, 67, of Lexington, Kentucky died, October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Woodford County, Kentucky on June 20, 1953 to the late William Field Lewis and the late Carrie Frances Johns Lowery. Survivors include a daughter, Karla Ann Lewis, sisters, Sandra Clift and Joyce Griffith and a brother, Wayne Lewis, and his wife Tammy and two grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Bro. Wayne Stevenson officiating. Visitation will be 10:00AM - 1:30 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as bearers. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.