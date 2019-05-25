Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Dittert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis W. Dittert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lewis W. Dittert Obituary
85, husband of Starr Dittert passed peacefully into the everlasting arms of his Heavenly Father and Saviour on May 24, 2019. Lew was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a faithful child of God. Lew was a respected college professor and Dean, known world-wide for his scientific publications and research. He was interested in model trains and airplanes, and all things scientific and historic. Lew leaves behind his legacy in his children, Ann (Edwin) Esparra, Steve Dittert; grandchildren, Melanie, John, and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Avery. Services will be conducted at 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 2:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to: Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY, 40502. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now