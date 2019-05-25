|
85, husband of Starr Dittert passed peacefully into the everlasting arms of his Heavenly Father and Saviour on May 24, 2019. Lew was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a faithful child of God. Lew was a respected college professor and Dean, known world-wide for his scientific publications and research. He was interested in model trains and airplanes, and all things scientific and historic. Lew leaves behind his legacy in his children, Ann (Edwin) Esparra, Steve Dittert; grandchildren, Melanie, John, and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Avery. Services will be conducted at 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 2:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to: Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY, 40502. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 25, 2019