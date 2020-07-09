Liberty C. Wills (Connie), 85, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1935 to the late Howard and Guessie Scott. Connie is survived by her daughter: Gina Kay (Joe) Turner of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeremy) Barger of Louisville and Michelle (Manny) Canha of Louisville; two great granddaughters: Presley and Skyler Canha. A graveside service will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at Athens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street on Friday from 10-1130am.