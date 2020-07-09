1/
Liberty C. (Connie) Wills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Liberty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Liberty C. Wills (Connie), 85, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1935 to the late Howard and Guessie Scott. Connie is survived by her daughter: Gina Kay (Joe) Turner of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeremy) Barger of Louisville and Michelle (Manny) Canha of Louisville; two great granddaughters: Presley and Skyler Canha. A graveside service will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at Athens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street on Friday from 10-1130am.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Athens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved