ROGERS Lida Wallace, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2019. Lida was born November 12, 1928 in Knoxville, TN, spent her childhood years in Danville, KY and most recently resided in Nicholasville, KY. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Bridges and Lida (Walter Scott) Dunn. She graduated Cardome Academy, Georgetown, Danville High School and Saint Joseph Nursing School. She was a member of Park United Methodist Church and was a Pink Lady at Good Samaritan/UK Hospital for over 25 years. Lida loved her family, friends, life, church and a little bourbon, not always in that order. Lida was preceded in death by her husbands, Roger Wallace and Holman Rogers; brothers, Lewis Bridges, George Bridges and Eldridge Bridges. She is survived by three sons; Scott (Tippy) Wallace, Tom Wallace (Luke Hodges) and George (Susan) Wallace, Lexington; five grandchildren; Adam (Kristine) Wallace, Chesapeake, VA; Walter (Kim) Wallace, Ben Wallace, Atlanta, GA; Clay Wallace and Ashleigh Wallace, Lexington; eight great-grand children; Caeden Wallace, Aesyn Wallace, Aerilynne Wallace, Atticus Wallace and Cyric Wallace, Chesapeake, VA; and Trey Wallace, Cannon Wallace, and Elizabeth Wallace Lexington and sister-in law Gaye Bridges, Knoxville, TN and the entire extended Lexington J. B. Wallace Sr. Family. Memorial services will be held 12:30 pm Fri., Jan 10, 2020 at Park United Methodist Church, 645 East High St., Lexington, KY 40502. Visitation will be 10:30 am Fri. until the service time at the church. Interment will follow the service in Bellevue Cemetery in Danville, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to Park United Methodist Church, 645 East High St., Lexington, KY 40502.
