BELLANDO Lila Raye Davis, age 78, wife of Richard passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Mrs. Bellando was born September 23, 1940 in Athens, Alabama to the late Earl and Lela Smith Davis and at age four moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where she graduated from high school. She received her undergraduate degree from Berea College and a Master of Education from Eastern Kentucky University. Mrs. Bellando along with her husband purchased Churchill Weavers in 1973 and she became President and designer, operating the company, with her husband Richard, until 2007. Under her guidance the total archives of Churchill Weavers from 1928 - 2007 is now housed in the Kentucky Historical Society. The archive is said to be the largest American Textile collection in existence. She was past president of the Southern Highland Handicraft Guild in Asheville, NC, the Berea Younger Women's Club, served on the Kentucky State Board of Education and the Kentucky State Arts Council, and was a recipient of the Governors awards in Arts Education. Being a teacher at heart she loved traveling and teaching watercolor and weaving on cruise ships, and was a very strong advocate for art education. She was one of the founders of the Berea Craft Festival, and was instrumental in raising funds for the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. Her home was always open to host many foreign exchange students attending Berea College. Other than her husband Richard, she is survived by her children; Tara Bellando and her husband Emory Sorrentino, James Bellando and his wife Jennifer and their three daughters, Isabella, Layla, and Olivia, all of Berea, KY. Also surviving are her sisters; Linda Davis of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Janice Gisham of Beaufort, South Carolina and sister-in-law Alice and her husband Edward Moyer of Ewing, New Jersey, as well as by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Lila Bellando's life will be held at Churchills on March 31st, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Kent Gilbert officiating. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Compassionate Care Center 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475. Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. wwwdavisandpowellfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary