BODEN Lila Dale (Barrett), of Louisville, KY died peacefully on November 17, 2019 at the Nazareth Home Clifton Rehabilitation Unit. She was born October 12, 1930 in Mount Sterling, KY. and was a lifelong Kentucky Wildcat fan. She was preceded in death by her husband A. R. Boden Jr., her parents B. R. Barrett and Roberta Dale Barrett, as well as her siblings Lynda Lee Shirrell of Louisville and B. Ragan Barrett of Indianapolis, IN. She is survived by her beloved children Dale J. Boden (Ceci) and Charles H. Boden (Alanson), her grandchildren Gus, Mac, and Pye Boden of Louisville, Chas and Lila Gray Boden of Lexington and her nieces and nephews Liz Martz (Daryl) of Indianapolis, IN., Margaret Mental (Rick) of Chicago, IL., Lynda Schraut (Erick) of Jacksonville, FL., Janet Lee Catterton (John) of Richmond, VA., Mitch Shirrell (Melissa) and Ragan Shirrell (Rhonda) of Louisville. Lila attended the University of Kentucky and was a past member of Harmony Landing Country Club, the Pendennis Club, the Louisville Woman's Club, the Filson Society, the Alliance of the Speed Art Museum and the P.O.E.T.S. womens' lunch group. She was a past owner of Champions Travel Agency, and past employee of Cochran Foil Company and Clayton Nye Jewelers. Lila's love and devotion to her husband A. R. was unmatched and unending despite his early passing after a short illness in 1979. She forged on at the helm of a number of his business endeavors including Champions Travel Agency. This particular endeavor fed a passion she had for travel and as she covered various parts of the globe she did so with her close friends Betty Crawford, Gerry Davidson, Mary Stites and Linda Dabney dubbed the "GoFoots." She was known to be at her best when her dresser drawer contained a plane ticket going somewhere fun with her friends in the near future. She loved to entertain and to do so using all her fine crystal and silver and when she did, her table was worthy of a picture. She was a rich source of the right way to do all things civil. Lila enjoyed everything her sons were involved in whether it was inspecting Dale's real estate developments in Louisville or following horse races that involved Charlie's clients or employers around the world. She adored her grandchildren and attended as many athletic events, plays and performances as she was physically able. The family would like to thank Dr. Carolyn Gleason for her years of compassionate care and Lila's loved caregivers Cecilia, Peggy, Toni, Sylvia, Vickie and Pearl. She was passionate about her Wildcats, her political affiliations and her family and defended each with all her heart. Lila loved a good joke and was a pro at playful instigation of some great pranks through the years. Her devotion to her family and friends was unmatched and the love of a good joke stayed with her to the very end. She will be sorely missed by all and her spirit will live on. Visitation will be 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Speed Art Museum, the of Kentucky or a .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 21, 2019