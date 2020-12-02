Lilia Hickey
May 9, 1936 - November 28, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - On November 28, 2020, Lilia Bell (Revel) Hickey, 84 years of age, loving Mother of four and Nana to four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, departed her earthly home. Lilia was born in Drefus, Madison County KY on April 9, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Lafayette High School in Lexington KY. After graduation she moved to Washington D.C. and worked at the Pentagon. She met and married Edward Hickey, from Pittsburgh PA. They had 4 children together and in 1970 Lilia and her children moved to Kentucky where she remained until her death. Lilia worked for the University of Kentucky, College of Pharmacy for 28 years, retiring in 1998.
She was the daughter of the late James Albert Revel and Aretta Hampton Revel. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Revel, Russell Revel & Robert Revel.
She is survived by her four children, Cheryl (Jerry Napier), Edward Hickey (Trish), Linda Hickey, Robert Hickey (Trudy). Four grandchildren, Holli Wilson (Jeremy), Staci Leonard (LeRoy), Amy Abney and Lauren Hickey. Seven great grandchildren: Leigha, Braeden, Jocalyn, Ian, Lukas, Wyatt, and Henry and two sisters, Virginia Ruth Yazell & Roberta Greer. Aunt Lila will be missed by a host of nieces and nephews and a very special friend, Wilhelmina Koch. Lilia had many friends from all over the world.
Lilia loved to travel, was an avid reader, was a quite good artist, collected elephant figurines from around the world and bowled in a Lexington League for 18 years. She loved to grow roses, tomatoes and cucumbers at her home.
Private services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY on Friday, December 4, 2020. Lilia has requested donations be made to the Michael J Fox Research for Parkinson's. https://www.michaeljfox.org/
or Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington KY.