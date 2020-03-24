|
FARMER Lillah B., of Winchester, KY passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. She was 97. Born in Hyden, KY, she was a daughter of the late Mitchell C. and Sophia Sutton Begley. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Farmer Sr.; her sister, Ruth Gover; and her brother, A.N. Begley, DMD. Those who remain to honor her memory include her sons, William C. Farmer Jr. of Los Angeles, John M. Farmer Sr. , MD of Louisville, and Robert E. Farmer (Kathryn) of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Sara Jane Marcum (Kenny) and John Mitchell Farmer Jr., MD; and her great-grandchildren, Liam Marcum and Declan Marcum; and her sister, Sue B. Palmer. The visitation and memorial service for Mrs. Farmer will be at the Central Baptist Church in Winchester, KY and will be announced when circumstances permit. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Clark County Public Library, Hospice East of Lexington, the Central Baptist Church of Winchester, or the Rose Mary C. Brooks Place. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Lillah B. Farmer may be shared at www.glenncares.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2020