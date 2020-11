Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lillian's life story with friends and family

Share Lillian's life story with friends and family

GENTRY Lillian B., 93, Mother of Paulette Coleman and George E. Gentry, Jr. passed Tues. Nov 3, 2020. Visitation Wed Nov 11, at 10 am until time of service 12 pm at Unity Worship Center, 1975 Haggard Ct. Arr Smith & Smith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store