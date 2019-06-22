Resources More Obituaries for Lillian Nunnelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lillian B. Nunnelly

Obituary Condolences Flowers The Reverend Lillian Black Nunnelly, age 94, passed away in Lexington on Friday, June 14th, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church, Frankfort on Sunday, June 30th at 3:00 P.M. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, June 29th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Lillian was born in Hagerstown, Maryland and was the first in her family to graduate from college. After Lynchburg College, while in graduate school at Lexington Theological Seminary, she met the love of her life and 67-year partner, Don. Together, they forged a partnership that served numerous churches and causes across Kentucky and throughout the Disciples of Christ ministries — from Frankfort and Henderson to Florence and Stamping Ground. Lillian was a strong-willed leader and gifted educator by nature, whether it was in her work teaching elementary school, directing the Kentucky Coalition for Literacy for the State of Kentucky, spending summers at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, or starting multiple adult education programs. Her passion for these programs was contagious, having enlisted and trained over 600 volunteers in Frankfort’s Thorn Hill program alone. Chief among the moments by which she marked each year’s calendar and nourished her spirit: Thorn Hill’s graduation ceremony. She loved watching her students accomplish such an important milestone — attaining the equivalent of a high school diploma — and forging ahead in their lives with the benefit of this education and the infectious spirit of the Thorn Hill community. Together with her work in education, Lillian was also an ordained minister, serving local congregations as well as state and national units of the Disciples of Christ. She served as Moderator of the Christian Church in Kentucky and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Lexington Theological Seminary for 22 years. Her voice was a part of church choirs for over 50 years, several of which she directed. Above all, “Gran” was a beloved wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother! There was no greater cheerleader for those she loved and of whom she was so proud. Always quick with a compliment and slow with critique — but nevertheless always setting the high bar for optimism, ethics, and civic duty for all those around her. Known far and wide for her charitable spirit, she loved to entertain and cook, famous for her spaghetti bolognese, cranberry relish, and the best cinnamon rolls you have ever had. She will be mightily missed, but always with us. Lillian is survived by her husband Dr. Donald A. Nunnelly, her daughter Martha Royster (Maurice) of Johnson City, TN, sons Dr. David Nunnelly (Jane) of St. Petersburg, FL and Mark Nunnelly (Denise) of Dover, MA, as well as eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her sister Mary Stains of Hagerstown, MD. Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Nunnelly are suggested to First Christian Church, Frankfort, KY or the Lexington Theological Seminary, Lexington, KY. www.harrodbrothers.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries