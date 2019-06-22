Resources More Obituaries for Lillian Sharon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lillian Clifton Sharon

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lillian “Jean” Clifton Sharon, 90, widow of Leslie Murphy Sharon, passed away on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at her home in Midway, in the same town where she was born on November 1st, 1928 to the late Roy and Elizabeth (Nave) Clifton, and where she lived her entire life. Her early career was as a clerk with the Commonwealth of KY in the State Capitol where she worked for Vocational Education. She then dedicated her life to her church, family, and community. She was the longest, continual active member of the Midway Baptist Church where her fondest memories were serving over 20 years as youth leader/director for various children organizations, serving as treasurer for many years, various positions with the WMU, and active participation as a choir member. For over two decades, she held the position of Midway Correspondent for the Woodford Sun, where she diligently tried to cover all the community news on a weekly basis. She served 3 terms on the Midway City Council, held various offices, including President of both, the Midway Women’s Club and Midway PTO. She was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel, was instrumental with the dream and reality of building the Veterans Memorial and the nursing facility Midway Homeplace, both in Midway. Jean was inducted into the Woodford County Schools Hall of Fame in 2014 for Public Service. Jean is survived by two daughters, Margaret “Peggy” Sharon and Cynthia Jean (Philip) Karrick; one son-in-law, David Warfield; six grandchildren, Wendy Warfield (Jonathan) Creech, Matthew Warfield, Krissy Sharon (Scott) Fett, Mason (Heather) Karrick, Sharon Karrick and Spencer (Devon) Karrick; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Helen Clifton and Elizabeth Clifton; and numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by one daughter, Leslie Elizabeth “Libby” Warfield; four sisters, Dora Faust, Martha Clifton, Frances Clifton and Elizabeth Clifton; six brothers, William, Charles, Oscar, Roy, James and Finnis Clifton, and her brother-in-law Jesse Faust. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23rd from 2 to 5 pm at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Services will be held at Midway Baptist Church, 121 South Winter Street, Midway on Monday at Noon with Reverend Jeffery Sames officiating. Burial will be at Midway Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Creech, Mason Karrick, Spencer Karrick, Scott Fett, Jonathan Clifton and Jonathan Creech. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Matt Warfield, David Warfield, Philip Karrick, Dr. Norman Fisher, Dr. James Roach, James Johnson and Charles Logan. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries