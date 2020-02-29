Home

Lillian Johnica Obituary
Lillian Russell Johnica, 73, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home on Jessamine Avenue in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Garrard County, Kentucky on November 1, 1946 to the late Chester Brown Johnica and Gladys Dean Vanderpool. Survivors include her siblings Alice Price, Dale Stacy, Dora Vanderpool and Ray Mac Johnica. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor John Edwards officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
