|
|
passed away on February 22, 2019. She retired from AT&T and Member of Big Hill Christian Church. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Elizabeth Smith and husband, Stephen Robinson. Survived by 2 daughters, Sharon (Randy) Bird and Elizabeth (Gary) Smith, 5 grandchildren, Jacklynn, Shannon, Bobbie, Joshua, and, Marc, and 7 great grandchildren. Services will be today 12 Noon at Big Hill Christian Church in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donate to feedbackpackprogram.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019