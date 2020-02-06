|
Lillian Clay "L.C." Gervaise Tucker, 82, widow of Glynn Lee Tucker, passed away at Central Baptist Hospital Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky on February 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 16, 1937 to the late William Sanford and Ruth Barnhill Dawson in Muddyford, Scott County, Kentucky. She attended Central Church of God in Georgetown. L.C. was a member of the Homemakers Club, Ruritan Club, and the Order of Eastern Star. She was a former employee of Hallmark and was a former school bus driver. L.C. was a graduate of Scott County High School, first consolidated class, in 1955. She is survived by her children, Terecia L. (William K.) Parker of Georgetown; Glynn P. (Lesia) Tucker of Richmond, Kentucky; Gervaise (Darryn) Vinson of North Prince George, Virginia; Jennifer (Harry) Polly of Georgetown; her brother William Estill (Shelia) Dawson, and sister-in-law Dianne Dawson. She had eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a host of nephews and nieces. Lillian was preceded in death by her brothers, James E. Dawson and Lorenza Dawson. Visitation will be held, Friday, February 7, from 4:00-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 am on Saturday, February 8 at the funeral home with Brother Sam Glenn officiating with burial to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Georgetown, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorials in Lillian's name may be made to Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2020