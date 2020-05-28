Linda Black
BLACK Linda, 68, passed away May 19, 2020. Linda, was a native of Louisville, Ky and graduated with the class of 1974 from the University of Kentucky with a BA in Social Work. She served as an active member of the University of Kentucky's Lyman T. Johnson Alumni Club. She retired as Director of Tenant Services & Housing Counseling, Inc. She enjoyed helping others and served as VP of Family Selection and Nurture on the board of Directors of Lexington Habitat for Humanity from 1989-1995, Member of the Black Church Coalition of the Bluegrass, and an advocate for Foster Care Children. She was a devoted Christian and member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her father Thomas Washington Jr. and mothers Rachel Washington and Louise Washington. She is survived by her husband Harold T. Black Jr., her son Brian Scott, her daughter Rachel (Black) Reynolds, stepdaughter Karla Black, grandsons Tyreon Lindsey, Brice Scott, Roderick Reynolds, and granddaughter Markierra Dixon. Private viewing will be held at Smith & Smith Funeral Home and Graveside Service at The Lexington Cemetery.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 28, 2020.
Smith & Smith Funeral Home
340 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
