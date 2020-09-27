Linda Charlene Rowland Bourne, 72, wife and soulmate of Larry Callahan of Lancaster, Kentucky died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born November 12, 1948 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to the late Jimmy Rowland and Bettye Ruiz. She is survived by three daughters, Tammy Learn, Linda (Ernesto) Basile, and Tina (Will) Confer and a sister, Shirley (Michael) Daniels, eight grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Duhamel. Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday September 29, 2020 Betts & West Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00AM. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.