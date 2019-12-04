|
|
|
Linda Darlene Alcorn (Burgin) age 68, passed away on November 29, 2019 in Lexington Kentucky. She was born on November 9th, 1951, the daughter of the late Thomas Burgin and Mary Catherine Burgin, both of Nicholasville, KY. She was a nurse, mother, grandmother, wife, Minnesota Vikings fan, Nascar fan, oldest of eight children and caregiver to many animals that many wouldn't have considered a lost cause. Linda was a healer by nature and found great joy in caring for others, either her patients over the years or an ill litter of kittens her children brought home. Survivors are: Three sons; Eric (Kelly) Beck of Lexington, KY, Shane Thigpen of Georgetown and Joshua (Melissa) Rogers of Georgetown. Eight siblings; Barry Burgin, Tracy Burgin, Thomas Burgin, Lisa Burgin, Diana (Russell) Jones all of Nicholasville, David Burgin (Joyce) of Lakeland, Florida and Phyllis (Jack) Rainwater of Louisville. Four grandchildren; Ian, Illeona, Amitty, Ethan and Madison. Service will be held Friday December 6th at Betts & West Funeral Home Nicholasville. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a contribution be made to your local Humane Society in her name. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2019