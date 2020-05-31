66, died May 25, 2020 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Feb. 17, 1954 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of Sue Trout and the late Edward S. Ellis. Ms. Boggs had been employed as an account executive with Old Colony Insurance Services. Survivors include two sons, Brian Boggs and Casey Boggs; one granddaughter, Amelia Jane Boggs; and one brother, Larry Ellis. A private graveside service and burial was held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.