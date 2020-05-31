Linda Ellis Boggs
66, died May 25, 2020 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Feb. 17, 1954 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of Sue Trout and the late Edward S. Ellis. Ms. Boggs had been employed as an account executive with Old Colony Insurance Services. Survivors include two sons, Brian Boggs and Casey Boggs; one granddaughter, Amelia Jane Boggs; and one brother, Larry Ellis. A private graveside service and burial was held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Linda always had the most beautiful smile! Love and prayers to her family
Leslie Burton
Friend
