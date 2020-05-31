BOGGS Linda Ellis, 66, died May 25, 2020 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Feb. 17, 1954 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of Sue Trout and the late Edward S. Ellis. Ms. Boggs had been employed as an account executive with Old Colony Insurance Services. Survivors include two sons, Brian Boggs and Casey Boggs; one granddaughter, Amelia Jane Boggs; and one brother, Larry Ellis. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sat., May 30 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. A private graveside service and burial will take place at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.



