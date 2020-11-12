Linda GoodpasterOctober 22, 1944 - November 7, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Goodpaster, Linda Kirkland, 76, widow of Bobby Goodpaster, passed away Sat., Nov., 7, 2020.Linda was born Oct. 22, 1944 in Versailles, KY to the late Elbert "Bud" Dawson and Sally Kirkland. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and was a member of Little Texas Community Church. She is survived by a son, Steven (Dana) Arenas; granddaughters, Elisa and Gemma; grandson, Noah; a brother, Charles "Frog" (Phyllis) Kirkland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Elbert "Sonny" Kirkland. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday at Versailles Cemetery. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements.