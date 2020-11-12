1/
October 22, 1944 - November 7, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Goodpaster, Linda Kirkland, 76, widow of Bobby Goodpaster, passed away Sat., Nov., 7, 2020.
Linda was born Oct. 22, 1944 in Versailles, KY to the late Elbert "Bud" Dawson and Sally Kirkland. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and was a member of Little Texas Community Church. She is survived by a son, Steven (Dana) Arenas; granddaughters, Elisa and Gemma; grandson, Noah; a brother, Charles "Frog" (Phyllis) Kirkland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Elbert "Sonny" Kirkland. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday at Versailles Cemetery. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
