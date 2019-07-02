|
|
80 widow of Ray Rector, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home. Born in Lexington, July 11, 1938, to the late Russell Gordon and Sydney Ellis Halley she had been administrative manager for Ray Rector Realtor, through the 1970’s. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School; attended the University of Kentucky; former member of Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra; a charter member of Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra; lovers of music she and Ray formed the Ray Rector Dance Band and performed for various events. Linda was a longtime volunteer with “Best Friends” Alzheimer’s Support Organization and had numerous hobbies including, golf, bridge and bowling. She is survived by her sons, Keith Rector (Kimberly) and Scott Rector; grandchildren, Adam Rector (Nneka), David Rector (Kat), Lauren Carter (Josh) and Jordan Rector; great grandchildren, Elijah, Atlas, Colton, River, Penelope and Oaks; brother, Philip Halley (Lee Anna) and sister, Lois Patterson. Funeral services will be 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Tuesday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 2, 2019