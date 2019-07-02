Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Rector
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Halley Rector


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Halley Rector Obituary
80 widow of Ray Rector, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home. Born in Lexington, July 11, 1938, to the late Russell Gordon and Sydney Ellis Halley she had been administrative manager for Ray Rector Realtor, through the 1970’s. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School; attended the University of Kentucky; former member of Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra; a charter member of Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra; lovers of music she and Ray formed the Ray Rector Dance Band and performed for various events. Linda was a longtime volunteer with “Best Friends” Alzheimer’s Support Organization and had numerous hobbies including, golf, bridge and bowling. She is survived by her sons, Keith Rector (Kimberly) and Scott Rector; grandchildren, Adam Rector (Nneka), David Rector (Kat), Lauren Carter (Josh) and Jordan Rector; great grandchildren, Elijah, Atlas, Colton, River, Penelope and Oaks; brother, Philip Halley (Lee Anna) and sister, Lois Patterson. Funeral services will be 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Tuesday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now