Linda Carolyn Goodlet Hill, 75, wife of Oscar Hill died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born August 5, 1944 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Stanley Goodlet and Fannie B. Smith Goodlet. Survivors include her children, Joey Russell, Timmy Russell, Grady Moore, Brady Hawkins, Michael Hawkins, and Cindy (Cecil) Francis, a sister, Debbie, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by children, Patricia Russell and Anthony Oscar Hill. Private services will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Duncan. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the Isaiah House Treatment Center in Danville and Willisburg. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2020.