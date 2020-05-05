Linda Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Carolyn Goodlet Hill, 75, wife of Oscar Hill died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born August 5, 1944 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Stanley Goodlet and Fannie B. Smith Goodlet. Survivors include her children, Joey Russell, Timmy Russell, Grady Moore, Brady Hawkins, Michael Hawkins, and Cindy (Cecil) Francis, a sister, Debbie, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by children, Patricia Russell and Anthony Oscar Hill. Private services will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Duncan. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the Isaiah House Treatment Center in Danville and Willisburg. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved