Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Linda Hudson Shely


1947 - 2019
Linda Hudson Shely Obituary
SHELY Linda Hudson, 72, wife of Roger Shely, passed away Thursday, August 29th, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Born April 12th, 1947 in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Joe Thomas and Evelyn Oneida Beckley Kines. She was a bank teller with PNC Bank in Lexington and a member of Northview Baptist Church. Other than her husband she is survived by a sister, Mary Jane White; aniece, Tracey Quenon; and two nephews; Tony and Dave White. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 2:30pm at Kerr Brothers- Harrodsburg Road with Terry Murphy officiating. Burial will follow Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12 pm till the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Lexington Humane Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 30, 2019
