Mrs. Linda Jean (Taylor) Withers, age 68, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in The Medical Center At Albany. She was the daughter of, Sam O. and Lurie (Flynn) Taylor, and was also preceded in death three brothers, Carl Upchurch, Dean Taylor and Bill Taylor, a sister, Sandra Brown. She is survived by a son, Phillip Dalton, two daughters, Myra Sue (and Rick) Fuquay all of Albany, Kentucky, Lejeana (and Michael) Christopher of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, a sister, Lois Ann (and Jim) Cantrell of Science Hill, Kentucky, a brother, Jamie Taylor of Albany, Kentucky, five grandchildren, Daniel Wayne Osborne, Ashley Sue Osborne, Jessica Danielle Fuquay, Tandyn Owen Dalton and Jadyn Micah Christopher, several nieces and nephews, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Linda Jean (Taylor) Withers will be conducted Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00 am (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home. with Bro. Larry Brown officiating Burial will follow in the Cartwright Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm (CST) on Friday at the funeral home. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2019