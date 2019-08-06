|
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Linda Carrol (Parsons) Kirk went to be with her maker at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Linda loved to be surrounded by her family and loved to play bingo. Linda was born August 29, 1950 to the late Frank and Rinda Marie Parsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Mack Arthur Kirk; daughter Rohonda Sue Kirk; sisters Beverly Parsons and Phyllis Parsons; and brothers Frank Parsons and John Parsons. Linda is survived by her children Kimberly Kirk (Tom), Mack Kirk, and Frank Kirk (Christine); 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters Brenda Robertson (Bernard), Patty Carpenter (John), and Sandra Thompson (John); and brothers Tom Parsons (Ruth) and Roger Parsons (Lucille). Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Young Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Kirk and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019