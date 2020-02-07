|
Linda Lou Amis, 79, widow of Billy R. Amis, passed away in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born on April 8, 1940 in Scott County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Ray and Louise Moss Lafollette. Linda was employed with IBM for 25 years, and she loved horses. Linda is survived by her son, Bryant Dunn and three grandchildren, Bradley Dunn, Bianca King, and Amanda Roush. Funeral services will be 10:30am Monday, February 10, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Garett Thomas officiating, followed by burial in Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020