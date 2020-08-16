1/1
Linda Marie Ward Weis
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Marie Weis, 70, peacefully left this world on Thursday, August 13th 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Linda was born on June 7th, 1950 in Cincinnati, OH. She grew up in Ohio and Michigan where she played the snare drum, the bagpipes and the accordian. She met her husband John while living in Ohio and they were married on November 7th, 1970. This November would have been her golden anniversary. Linda spent most of her life caring for her home and family. She enjoyed gardening and decorating and loved to travel. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. Linda will always be remembered for her selfless care of others. Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Weis; her children Monica (Weis) Elmore and Kevin Weis; her son-in-law Jason Elmore; her beautiful granddaughters Morgan Elmore, Jillian Elmore, and Molly Elmore; her brothers Richard (Sandra) Ward and Robert (Tamara) Ward; as well as a multitude of loving nieces, grand-nieces, nephews and grand-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lois Ward, and her brother, William Ward. No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be planned once it is safe again to gather. Linda's family owes their sincere gratitude to the staff of Taylor Manor Nursing Home for their many years of excellent care. Donations may be made in Linda's memory to Taylor Manor or the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 15, 2020
She was a friendly , sweet and most helpful person. Made the prettiest and tastiest candy. I know she is at peace. We will miss her greatly.
Dottie Stephens
Friend
August 15, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I pray for comfort and peace for you & your families.
Heather Estes Brewer
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
John and family,
So sorry to see that you have lost Linda! She fought a good fight and God
seemEd to know when to take her home! You all must be very tired and know that you did everything you could do to make her life better! It’s so heartbreaking to experience the illness that she had. Much tougher for the family than it is for the patient. Hugs to you, your children and grandchildren and cherish the good memories that you all have of Linda!
Mary Jo McClure
Friend
August 15, 2020
Linda was an awesome woman! My heart goes out to the family! Love you all!
Carla Wilson Meadows
Friend
August 15, 2020
Helped care for linda for a few years and she was always so tender and sweet. Had the biggest smile.
Elizabeth (Davis) Carr
Friend
August 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with your family. I loved Linda’s laugh. She will be greatly missed.
Beth Gauthier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved