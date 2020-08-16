John and family,

So sorry to see that you have lost Linda! She fought a good fight and God

seemEd to know when to take her home! You all must be very tired and know that you did everything you could do to make her life better! It’s so heartbreaking to experience the illness that she had. Much tougher for the family than it is for the patient. Hugs to you, your children and grandchildren and cherish the good memories that you all have of Linda!



Mary Jo McClure

Friend