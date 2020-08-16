1/1
Linda Marie Weis
70, peacefully left this world on Thursday, August 13th 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Weis; her children Monica (Weis) Elmore and Kevin Weis; her son-in-law Jason Elmore; her beautiful granddaughters Morgan Elmore, Jillian Elmore, and Molly Elmore; her brothers Richard (Sandra) Ward and Robert (Tamara) Ward; as well as a multitude of loving nieces, grand-nieces, nephews and grand-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lois Ward, and her brother, William Ward. No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be planned once it is safe again to gather. Linda's family owes their sincere gratitude to the staff of Taylor Manor Nursing Home for their many years of excellent care. Donations may be made in Linda's memory to Taylor Manor or the Alzheimer's Association. ClarkLegacyCenter.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 16, 2020.
