Linda Smith Rhineheimer, 69, wife of Earl Joe Rhineheimer, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Jessamine. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on February 16, 1951 to the late Grover and Arizona Davis Smith. She was a member of East Hickman Baptist Church. Survivors include three stepsons, Justin (Brittany) Rhineheimer, Jeremy (Amanda) Rhineheimer and Jeffrey (Sandy) Rhineheimer, a brother, Logan (Kathy) Smith and a sister Marie (Steve) Albert and six grandchildren. Services will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Davis officiating. Visitation will be 11:00AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Bearers will be Justin, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Owen, Rusty and Brian Rhineheimer. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020