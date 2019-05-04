|
|
|
Linda Sue Cox, born December 8, 1956 in Woodford County, passed away on May 2, 2019 at Bradford Square Nursing Home Frankfort, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Elbert and Ruby Hill Cox. Linda was a graduate of Woodford County High School. Linda will be remembered by her siblings, Shirley Cox, Versailles, Kentucky, Joyce Cox, Corbin, Kentucky, Jackie Cox (Charlene), Georgetown, Kentucky, Albert "Bud" Cox, Georgia. Funeral Services will be conducted at 5:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 3:00 pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 4, 2019
Read More