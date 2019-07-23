Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Linda Sue Gorham


1948 - 2019
GORHAM Linda Sue, 71, wife of Ronnie Gorham, died July 20, 2019 at her residence in Nicholasville, KY. Born Mar. 14, 1948 in Fayette County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Beulah Richardson Wiggs. Mrs. Gorham was employed at Bee Hive Nursing Home and was a member of Nicholasville Baptist Church. Survivors other than her husband include a daughter, Melissa (Tim) Roberts; two grandchildren, Conner Roberts and Landon Roberts; two sisters, Bonnie Thacker and Brenda Wiggs; and a brother Ronnie Wiggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Wed., July 24 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 pm Wed. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 6100 Old Dutchman's Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 23, 2019
