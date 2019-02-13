Home

Linda Sue Horton Fox, 68 wife of Edward Fox of High Bridge, Kentucky died, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Bluegrass Hospice at St. Joseph in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in High Bridge, Kentucky on December 2, 1950 to the late Eldon and Mary Ann Moore Horton. She is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Terry) Moberly and April (Adam) Ray, three grandchildren, Danielle Eades, Brandon Fox and Charly Moberly, two sisters, Virginia (Jim) Hurt and Allison Horton. She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Horton. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home. No Funeral Service is scheduled. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019
