DANNER Lisa Duncan, 51, died at her home in Nicholasville on May 9, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by some of the many people who loved her: her parents, Deborah Danner and Fred Danner; her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie Danner and Ross Whitaker; and a few of her newest friends from Lord's Legacy Life Ministries. Lisa had an extraordinary ability to love and be loved. She was delighted to know her biological brothers, Bill and Dan Steingraber of Pittsburgh, and to meet kind people everywhere she went. No service is currently scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa's name to Lord's Legacy, 251 E Brannon Rd., Nicholasville, KY 40356.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2020.
