JOHNSON Lizabeth "Lis" L., beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away in Mesa, Arizona on October 5, 2019, at the age of 62. Born in Dallas, Texas on August 24, 1957, Lis was the youngest child of Winfred H. Johnson and Mary Francis Johnson (Goff). She grew up in Dallas and Plano. Nature, art, religion, and a strong sense of family filled her childhood and shaped her life. As a young student, Lis developed a love of reading and learning. At age 13, Lis's father passed away and she moved with her mother and older sister, Patti, to Lexington, Kentucky in 1971. Lis graduated from Lafayette High School in 1975. Lis attended Georgetown College and University of Kentucky, studying Spanish and Latin. Lis was an exceptional artist and enjoyed ceramics, painting, drawing, and knitting. Lis began selling insurance; she was an agent for MetLife and then for Allstate. In the early 1980s, she opened her own successful Allstate agency that she ran for 20 years. She treasured connecting with and helping her clients. One of her greatest joys was being a mother; her oldest, Brandi, mother of Lis's two grandsons, and her youngest, Elissa. She volunteered at the Hope Center, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and the Rape Crisis Center. In 2011, Lis retired and moved to Arizona to care for her aging mother and stepfather. Though health problems slowed Lis down in her final years, she was a strong, vivacious woman who refused to be defined by any limitation. Throughout her life, Lis's faith remained steadfast. She was a member of the Southland Christian Church, Historic Pleasant Green M.B. Church, and St. Michael's Episcopal Church. After a day full of laughter and love with friends, on October 5, her spirit ascended to Heaven. There, she joins her father, Winfred H. Johnson, mother, Mary Francis Johnson (Goff), her stepfather James D. Goff, her sisters Brenda J. Minton and Patti J. Adams. She is survived by her daughters Elissa Johnson and Brandi Johnson; her two grandsons; nieces and nephews, and many, many good friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9th, at St. Martha's Episcopal Church, 1870 Armstrong Mill Rd, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Lis's memory may make a donation to the Hope Center.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2019