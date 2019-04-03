|
BRUNER Lloyd T., 72, husband of Patricia Bruner, died April 2, 2019. Born April 5, 1946 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of James W. Bruner, Sr. and Della Adams Bruner. Mr. Bruner was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, receiving the Purple Heart. He was retired from Hobart Corporation. Survivors other than his wife include one daughter, Laura Kay Reynolds (John Christopher); one granddaughter, Emily L. Reynolds; a sister, Barbara Osten; and two brothers, Jay W. Bruner, Jr. (Katrinka) and Phillip Wayne Bruner. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Thurs., April 4, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Bro. Dewayne Brewer. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wed.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2019