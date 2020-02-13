Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Brewer


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Brewer Obituary
Lois Young “Tootsie” Brewer went home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 11, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was 91. She was born in Jeff, Kentucky on December 25, 1928, to late James and Rosa Gillum Young. Lois was an amazing homemaker and a “good cooker” as her young granddaughter once told her. Lois was a woman of faith and she believed in working hard. Her legacy is her strength and she was an inspiration to her family. Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Clay Brewer and her son, Ken Brewer. She is survived by her children Kay Mack (Marvin), Judy Collins (Blake), Chris Brewer, Kim Miller (Mark), daughter-in-law Sue Brewer, and her grandchildren Paul Allen, Andrea Beatty, Doug Mack (Kelly), Robin Brewer, Christa Brewer, April Brewer, Rebecca Grohman (Jason), David Brewer, Eva Miller, Sarah Miller, and Laura Miller. The Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Milward-Broadway in Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will begin at 9:30am. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to Lexington Rescue Mission, The Galilean Children’s Home and Northeast Christian Church of Lexington, Kentucky. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -