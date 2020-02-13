|
|
Lois Young “Tootsie” Brewer went home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 11, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was 91. She was born in Jeff, Kentucky on December 25, 1928, to late James and Rosa Gillum Young. Lois was an amazing homemaker and a “good cooker” as her young granddaughter once told her. Lois was a woman of faith and she believed in working hard. Her legacy is her strength and she was an inspiration to her family. Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Clay Brewer and her son, Ken Brewer. She is survived by her children Kay Mack (Marvin), Judy Collins (Blake), Chris Brewer, Kim Miller (Mark), daughter-in-law Sue Brewer, and her grandchildren Paul Allen, Andrea Beatty, Doug Mack (Kelly), Robin Brewer, Christa Brewer, April Brewer, Rebecca Grohman (Jason), David Brewer, Eva Miller, Sarah Miller, and Laura Miller. The Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Milward-Broadway in Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will begin at 9:30am. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to Lexington Rescue Mission, The Galilean Children’s Home and Northeast Christian Church of Lexington, Kentucky. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2020