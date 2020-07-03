1/1
Lois Cook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
81, widow of L.V. Cook, passed away on July 1, 2020. She worked for several years at The National Bank of Cynthiana and later retired from Fifth Third Bank. Lois is survived by her daughter Amy Len Dailey and son in law Art: her granddaughter Alyssa Tolly, better known as “Precious”, and her husband, Aaron; grandson Austin Jones, as well as Susan and Jennifer Dailey; and a special niece, Susan Perdue and her daughter Lauren. At her request, private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to CASA of Lexington 3245 Loch Ness Dr. Lexington, KY 40517 or Paws 4 the Cause 201 Newton Pike, Lexington KY 40508.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved