81, widow of L.V. Cook, passed away on July 1, 2020. She worked for several years at The National Bank of Cynthiana and later retired from Fifth Third Bank. Lois is survived by her daughter Amy Len Dailey and son in law Art: her granddaughter Alyssa Tolly, better known as “Precious”, and her husband, Aaron; grandson Austin Jones, as well as Susan and Jennifer Dailey; and a special niece, Susan Perdue and her daughter Lauren. At her request, private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to CASA of Lexington 3245 Loch Ness Dr. Lexington, KY 40517 or Paws 4 the Cause 201 Newton Pike, Lexington KY 40508.