Lois Elizabeth Poinier Peel, 72, loving wife of Rankin Peel, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. She was born in Dearborn, Michigan on June 3, 1947 to the late Arthur Best Poinier and Lola Marie McColloch Poinier. Lois was a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Masters Degree in Social Worker and had worked for C & M Trucking. She was raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan by her father who was a Political Cartoonist and had an apple orchard. Survivors include a daughter, Tanya (Dale) Mansfield, sister, Karla Carter and two grandchildren, Victoria and Dillon Mansfield. She was preceded in death by a son, Brian Osborne. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Lois and the Peel family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 25, 2019