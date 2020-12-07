Lois Kay Landrum-Hall
March 20, 1937 - December 2, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Lois Kay Landrum-Hall, 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born March 20, 1937 in Lost Creek, Kentucky to the late Sewell S. and Hazel Hulburt Landrum. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a talented wedding cake decorator and baker, loved gardening, painting ceramics and flower arranging. She is survived by her children, Ruth (Brent) Irvin, Gary (Lorraine) Hall, David (Maura) Hall and Robert Hall; grandchildren, Andrew Hall, Annalynn Hall, Daniel Hall, Carolyn Hall, Rebecca Hall, James Irvin and Robert Irvin and sister, Peggy Elgin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Ruth Marie Cunningham. Services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gideon's International or your personal choice. clarklegacycenter.com