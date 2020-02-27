|
Lois Lutes Deering Bell, 88, widow of the late Walter Deering and Reynolds Bell, died on Monday February 24, 2020 at her home in Richmond, Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. A native of Ravenna KY, she was the daughter of the late John Abrahm (Biz) and Daisy Hall Lutes. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Paris, Kentucky and White Oak Pond Christian Church in Richmond, Kentucky.She is survived by three children, Laura Calk, Leslie Calk (Jim) and Joseph Calk; three grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Fredi, Seamus (Tina) Durham and Abrahm (Amy) Buckman; and four great-grandchildren, Brick Buckman, Reed Buckman, Harper Fredi and Laurel Fredi. In addition to her parents and husbands she was also preceded in death by one son, John Kendall Calk and her brother, Kendall Hall Lutes. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at White Oak Pond Christian Church at 1238 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, Kentucky by Rev. Chad Snellgrove and Rev. Jeff Bell. Graveside services and burial will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Paris Cemetery, 1603 Main St, Paris, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of service at White Oak Pond Christian Church. Pallbearers will be Jim Durham, Seamus Durham, Abrahm Buckman, Chris Fredi, Mike Kennedy and Dave Creek. Honorary pallbearer is Garnett Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403 or the Madison County Public Library, 507 West Main St, Richmond, KY 40475.The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2020