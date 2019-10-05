|
MCDONALD, Lois , 72, wife of Ralph McDonald passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Rose Manor Nursing Home . She was born December 17, 1946 in Wolfe County, KY to the late Tom Profitt and Florence Hatton Profitt. She was retired from the Army Depot. In addition to her husband she is survived by one son, Michael (Sonya) McDonald; two grandchildren, Elijah McDonald and Isabelle McDonald and several nieces, nephews, cousins and two aunts. Services will be held at Scobee Funeral Home on Tuesday , October 8, 2019 at 2:00PM by Dr. Todd Rader. Burial will be in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 5, 2019