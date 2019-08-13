|
CARROLL Lois Payton, 82, wife of Gene P. Carroll, died Aug. 11, 2019 at The Willows at Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY. Born Aug. 1, 1937 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Virginia Belle Reed Payton. Mrs. Carroll was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church. Survivors other than her husband include three daughters, Valerie (Jeff) Robinson, Lexington, KY, Desiree (Ray, Jr.) Stoess, Louisville, KY, and Christy (Mark) Madej, Charlotte, NC; 11 grandchildren, Zach Carroll, Sarah and Rachel Robinson, Grace, Caroline, Reed, and Eleanore Stoess, Louisa and Jack Madej, and Ryan and Emily Kelton; 3 great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Tony Kelton, Louisville, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Kelton. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Wed., Aug. 14 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Eddie Benton. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:30 pm Wed. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kidney Foundation of Central Kentucky, 1517 Nicholasville Rd., Suite 203, Lexington, KY 40503 or the , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019