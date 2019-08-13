Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Payton Carroll


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARROLL Lois Payton, 82, wife of Gene P. Carroll, died Aug. 11, 2019 at The Willows at Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY. Born Aug. 1, 1937 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Virginia Belle Reed Payton. Mrs. Carroll was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church. Survivors other than her husband include three daughters, Valerie (Jeff) Robinson, Lexington, KY, Desiree (Ray, Jr.) Stoess, Louisville, KY, and Christy (Mark) Madej, Charlotte, NC; 11 grandchildren, Zach Carroll, Sarah and Rachel Robinson, Grace, Caroline, Reed, and Eleanore Stoess, Louisa and Jack Madej, and Ryan and Emily Kelton; 3 great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Tony Kelton, Louisville, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Kelton. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Wed., Aug. 14 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Eddie Benton. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:30 pm Wed. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kidney Foundation of Central Kentucky, 1517 Nicholasville Rd., Suite 203, Lexington, KY 40503 or the , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now