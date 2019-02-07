Home

Smith & Smith Funeral Home
340 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 255-6273
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Vine Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
New Vine Baptist Church,
CARTER Lola M., 87, the daughter of the late Russell and Alice Marks of Cynthiana, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was born January 30, 1932. She was a member of New Vine Baptist Church, Ft. Springs and served as an usher. Lola is the wife of the late George W. Carter for 47 years. She is blessed with four daughters, Donna L. (Alphonso) Muhammad, Kimberlee C. (Jonathan) Moore, Priscilla (Brent) Ross, Sarah Carter; two sons, Walter E. (Wendy) Lynem, and Rev. Timothy F. (Janet) Lynem. Lola resided at Windsor Gardens and Dover Manor Nursing Home. Celebration of life is at New Vine Baptist Church, Saturday, February 9, 11am -12pm visitation, service at 12:05 pm. Pastor Stewart Peoples officiating, Pastor Timothy Lynem, Eulogist. Arrangements Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2019
