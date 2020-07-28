1/1
Lola Faith Hinkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINKLE Lola Faith, 84 of Pikeville, died July 24, 2020. She was born May 29, 1936, to the late Oran and Ruby Hinkle, In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Joe Hinkle and Doug Hinkle. She is survived by her nieces Paula Pugh (Darrell) of Pikeville, Kim Gibson (Mark) of Harvard, Illinois, Laura Berounsky (Kevin) of Palm City, Florida. Three great nieces, Amanda Borden, Grace Gibson and Marley Berounsky. Four great nephews, Jay Martin, Sam Gibson, Shane Gibson and Aidan Berounsky. One great-great niece Talon Martin. Faith worked for many years for the Martin County Board of Education and had a long career with Walter P Walters Insurance until she retired. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, the Harmony Sunday School Class, the Jolly Bunch. She loved singing in the First Baptist Church Choir and delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. Faith was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star. Faith loved to travel. She enjoyed all things in nature and was an avid reader. She was a true-blue UK Fan! Faith loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Graveside services will be held Twelve Noon Friday, July 31, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, Kentucky with John Lucas officiating. A memorial service in celebration of Faith's life will be planned for a later date. In Lieu of flowers contributions in Faith's memory, to The First Baptist Church 126 4th St., Pikeville, Ky. 41501 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville, Ky. The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Johnson Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. W. Call and Son, Inc.
703 Hambley Blvd
Pikeville, KY 41501
(606) 437-6228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved