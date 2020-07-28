HINKLE Lola Faith, 84 of Pikeville, died July 24, 2020. She was born May 29, 1936, to the late Oran and Ruby Hinkle, In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Joe Hinkle and Doug Hinkle. She is survived by her nieces Paula Pugh (Darrell) of Pikeville, Kim Gibson (Mark) of Harvard, Illinois, Laura Berounsky (Kevin) of Palm City, Florida. Three great nieces, Amanda Borden, Grace Gibson and Marley Berounsky. Four great nephews, Jay Martin, Sam Gibson, Shane Gibson and Aidan Berounsky. One great-great niece Talon Martin. Faith worked for many years for the Martin County Board of Education and had a long career with Walter P Walters Insurance until she retired. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, the Harmony Sunday School Class, the Jolly Bunch. She loved singing in the First Baptist Church Choir and delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. Faith was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star. Faith loved to travel. She enjoyed all things in nature and was an avid reader. She was a true-blue UK Fan! Faith loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Graveside services will be held Twelve Noon Friday, July 31, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, Kentucky with John Lucas officiating. A memorial service in celebration of Faith's life will be planned for a later date. In Lieu of flowers contributions in Faith's memory, to The First Baptist Church 126 4th St., Pikeville, Ky. 41501 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville, Ky. The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
.