passed away peacefully July 1, 2020 in Lexington surrounded by family. Born March 1928 in Dizney, KY she was one of five children to the late Tilman and Leona Presley Cloud. A loving wife of Jennings W. Anderson for 55 years. Lola worked as a RN at Central Baptist and Good Samaritan Hospitals retiring in 1985. Always caring for others, from taking Kool Aid to the ballpark to taking everyone’s blood pressure at the residential park in Florida her beautiful smile and infectious laugh are remembered by all. Survived by two sons, Franklin Jennings (Janice) Anderson, Gypsum, CO and Tommie Keith (Jane) Anderson, Milford, OH; four grandchildren, Kelli Anderson Garcia, Colorado Springs, CO and Katie Anderson Jones, Woodland, WA; Bryce Jennings Anderson and Sydney Erin Anderson, both of Milford, OH. Great grandchildren, J.J. and Gia Garcia, Nora, Quinton and Haley Jones, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday July 7 from 11am – 1:00 p.m. at Kerr Brothers funeral home Harrodsburg Rd with services following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Northview Baptist Church Building Fund, 1742 Bryan Station Rd, Lex., KY 40505 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd Lex, KY 40504 (www.bgcarenav.org
)