, age 73, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Lona was born July 9, 1946 in Madison County, Kentucky to the late William Bradley and Nona Lee Gullett Barnes. She was a former employee of Clark Equipment and Link Belt. Lona was survived by her sons, Roy (Frances) Wilson, Thomas Bradley Wilson, Gilbert Wilson, and Benjamin Wilson (Debbie Yazell), all of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchildren, Brandi Wilson, Michael (Kate) Wilson, Erica (Dustin) Mitchell, Bradley (Autumn) Wilson, Paidge Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Travis Wilson, Eli Wilson and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Archie Barnes of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Ronnie (Tina) Barnes and Billy (Teresa) Barnes, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, Betty (Teddy) Porter, Vickie Ruth, Beverly Graves, all of Georgetown, Kentucky and Bonnie ( Earl) West of Sadieville, Kentucky, and her sister in law, Shelia Barnes. Lona was preceded in death by her grandson, Kurt Wilson, her twin brother, Gayle Barnes and her brothers, James "Dee" Barnes and Benjamin Barnes. Visitation of family and friends will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a service starting at 1 pm with Rev. Jack Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, Roy Wilson, Thomas Bradley Wilson, Benjamin Wilson, Dustin Mitchell, Michael Wilson, and Bradley Wilson. Honorary bearers will be her brothers and sisters. A memory of Lona or condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 15, 2019