Lones Taulbee

Lones Omaray Taulbee, age 79, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and hard worker who would give you the shirt off his back. Lones was a man who didn’t complain and was always looking out for someone else besides himself. Heartbroken survivors include his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 64 years, Linda Taulbee, two daughters, two sons-in-law, three grandsons, two granddaughters, and a daughter-in-law, Renee Harper, Shawn Hickey, Will Harper, Tom Hickey, Brandon Lones True, Bradley R. True, Elliott R. Harper, William Omaray Harper, Brooklyn S. Hickey, Yana True. Lones was the son of the late Jobenna E. Creech. He was a member of South Elkhorn Baptist Church, pastored by Bro. Loyde Jolly. He was a star football player at Lafayette High School. Lones served as the Fayette County Sheriff for 17 years and the most loving and giving person. After receiving certification in law enforcement, Lones received many awards and recognitions. The family would like to also express the appreciation to Saint Joseph Hospital and his doctors and staff that cared for Lones the previous 17 days of life for their exceptional care. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Due to current gathering restrictions those attending services are asked to please wear facial coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Bro. Loyde Jolly officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Lexington, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Will Harper, Tom Hickey, Brandon True, Brad True, Wills Harper, Stanley Haynes and Shane Rousey. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Abrams, Frank Woodson, Ron Charlet, Gary Lawson, Larry Lawson, Tony Haynes, Ricky Vaught, Jason Haynes and Jessie Eaton. Flowers are welcome as well as memorial contributions suggested to South Elkhorn Baptist Church, 4867 Versailles Road, Lexington, KY 40510. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Lones’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com